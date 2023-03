CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A CATS bus and a garbage truck were involved in a serious crash in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Clanton Road.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other patients suffered serious injuries.

Images from the scene showed a trash truck on its side in the roadway.

Expect heavy delays in the area until the crash scene is cleared.