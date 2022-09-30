CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three lanes of outbound Interstate 277 are closed on the north side of Uptown Charlotte due to a loose overhead side, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said traffic is being affected near W. 12th Street.

NCDOT crews were on the way to make necessary repairs, officials say.

CMPD did not say what caused the loose sign, but winds across the area are increasing as Hurricane Ian moves closer to landfall in South Carolina.

Tropical storm conditions with gusty wind and heavy rain are expected into Friday night.