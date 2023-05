CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of South Boulevard was closed in both directions after a wreck Friday evening, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road.

Officials advised that traffic impact was ‘medium’ and expected the road to reopen around 8:30 p.m.

Medic says two patients were treated for minor injuries.