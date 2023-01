CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is closed Friday morning due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD reported a crash at the intersection just before 6 a.m.

No additional details were available.

A Duke Energy outage map showed only three customers were affected by the downed lines.

Police asked drivers to find an alternate route while the lines are repaired.