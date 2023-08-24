CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Fire Department reported standstill traffic on I-85 southbound Thursday evening due to ‘multiple’ crashes.

The accidents happened around 11 p.m. along the highway at Statesville Road; all lanes were closed at Exit 40, North Graham Street, according to NCDOT.

I-85 SB (Courtesy: NCDOT) I-85 SB (Courtesy: NCDOT)

Officials said three companies were assisting, urging travelers to use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.

Significant delays were expected in the area, and the road was expected to reopen around 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

“Use extreme caution around emergency vehicles,” a spokesperson wrote.

NCDOT officials advised on-scene personnel were directing motorists around the wrecks.