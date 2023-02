CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer overturned on I-485 in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street).

Officials said traffic impact was expected to be significant and approximated all lanes to reopen around 7:00 p.m.

NCDOT advised travelers to seek alternate routes to leave room for emergency workers.