CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes are closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17.

Here's the scene involving full Haz-Mat response.

Only the left lane is open, solid jam from Brookshire Blvd.#clttraffic https://t.co/yoP4EsWhQb pic.twitter.com/vDshecTbdj — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) October 21, 2022

The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill.

NCDOT estimated the scene to be cleared around 9:40 a.m.