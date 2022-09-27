CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Part of Beatties Ford Road is closed after a water main break caused a sinkhole Tuesday evening in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte Water.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue.

Officials say to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate route.

Water service is off for an estimated 50 customers in the immediate area.

#CLTtraffic CLTWater crews are responding to a water main break on Beatties Ford Road (1400 lock near Russell Avenue). Expect traffic delays through the area. Use North Hoskins Road as an alternate. We will post an update. pic.twitter.com/Txdc6ndpBJ — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) September 27, 2022

Water is estimated to be back in service within 10 hours.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.