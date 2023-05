Crews are cleaning up a tree that fell near N.C. 73 Tuesday, May 30. (Courtesy NCDOT)

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The westbound lane of N.C. 73 is blocked in Mount Pleasant due to a down tree, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Cabarrus County incident occurred near Barrington Street around 4:10 p.m. and is expected to be cleared by 7:10 p.m. Drivers are being asked to follow directions from law enforcement.

The traffic impact is high, NCDOT says.