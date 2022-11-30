MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County.
According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection.
Police say the road will be shut down for some time and encourage travelers to take alternate routes.
The road is a significant route for cars and trucks going from Mecklenburg County to Lincoln and Catawba counties.