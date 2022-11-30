MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County.

According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection.

TRAFFIC ALERT via Mount Holly PD: Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway are completely shut down at the intersection due to a vehicular accident involving two tractor trailers and a SUV. It will be shut down for a period of time. Please use alternate routes. — Gaston County Government (@GastonCountyGov) November 30, 2022

Police say the road will be shut down for some time and encourage travelers to take alternate routes.

The road is a significant route for cars and trucks going from Mecklenburg County to Lincoln and Catawba counties.