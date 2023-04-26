This rendering depicts what the roundabout at New Town Road will look like. (Courtesy: NCDOT)

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An intersection between Weddington and Waxhaw will be closed next week to make way for crews to construct a roundabout there.

N.C. Department of Transportation said that contract crews will close New Town Road at Ennis/Broomes Old Mill roads starting on May 1. During the closure, drivers on New Town Road will detour along Twelve Mile Creek Road, N.C. 84 and N.C. 16 before returning to New Town Road.

Traffic on N.C. 16 will use N.C. 84, Twelve Mile Creek Road and New Town Road during construction.

Contractor Kemp Sigmon Construction Co. Inc. was recently awarded the $893,532 project. The contract calls for the roundabout to open to drivers in late June. Landscaping and vegetation establishment can continue through the end of the year.

“Roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists,” NCDOT said. “They also help reduce the congestion and backups more typical at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals.”