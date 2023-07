MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Water crews worked to repair a pipe affecting service to some customers in downtown Matthews Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 100-200 blocks of North Trade Street near Charles Street.

Officials say traffic was impacted as the road was expected to be closed until around 7:00 p.m. Travelers were urged to take another route.

Water service was restored to customers, according to a spokesperson.