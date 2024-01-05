CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Westbound lanes were closed on W.T. Harris Boulevard in University City Friday afternoon, according to local authorities.

A traffic accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the intersection of W.T. Harris and Rose Heather Court, the Charlotte Fire Department reported. The scene was in front of the Heather Ridge apartment complex.

Medic says three people have non-life-threatening injuries from the accident.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area or find alternate route.