GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street.
18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Two other gunshot wound victims, a 19-year-old and a 27-year-old, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said as of Saturday morning there was no information on a suspect, however, they believe this was an isolated incident.
