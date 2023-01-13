It’s the sunny January chill!

High pressure returns to give us a sunny (but cooler) holiday weekend! The exception has been in the mountains, where it’s like another world– snowy, blustery and cold! Snow showers will continue through Saturday morning in the high country, where Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings are in effect. Be careful on roads as temps stay below freezing through Sunday morning.

Saturday will still be breezy and chilly everywhere, despite lots of sun. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Lows on Sunday will drop into the mid 20s. But Sunday afternoon is when temps start to moderate back to normal January levels. By the middle of next week, highs reach the 60s to near 70s again. That comes with the return of more unsettled weather with scattered rain showers, and possibly a few storms.

Have a good one!