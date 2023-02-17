BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One day after Boone Police say a man hung a swastika flag over a Jewish temple sign, nearby convenience store footage spotted a similar-looking suspect.

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in finding this suspect.

On Thursday, investigators discovered surveillance footage of a white male wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, camouflage pants, and black shoes at the Kangaroo Express at 1222 West King Street. The suspect is seen driving a silver hatchback or SUV and leaves in an unknown direction.

Boone Police received a report the previous day about a person wearing dark clothing with a ski mask. That individual reportedly hung a flag bearing a swastika over the sign for the Temple of the High Country, located at 1043 West King Street.

Callers described the person who left the flag as a male wearing dark clothing, a ski mask, and gloves. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description in the area. Eyewitnesses could not provide a vehicle description or direction of travel by which the man left the scene. The flag was taken down and stored at the Boone Police Department as evidence.

The Boone Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of those involved to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website.

All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs, and the location of wanted persons.