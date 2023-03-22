BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A scrap yard fire that broke out late Tuesday evening was contained overnight, according to the Burke County Fire Marshal and emergency management director.

Multiple fire departments responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday at a scrap yard on Iron Lane. The fire was contained around 5 a.m., according to the Triple Community Fire Department.

Chesterfield Fire Dept.













Crews from Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties assisted in containing the blaze.

No injuries were reported.