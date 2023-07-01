CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The ride, which boasts a 325-foot drop, was closed after a crack in a steel support pillar was reported, Carowinds says.

The park’s maintenance team is in the process of inspecting the ride. Fury 325 be closed until repairs can be made. The park released the following statement:

“Carowinds closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

Queen City News’ sister station CBS17 obtained video where a crack can be seen.