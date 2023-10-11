ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three young men are facing charges in an I-85 high-speed stolen car chase out of Rowan County, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Officers with the China Grove Police Department attempted a traffic stop on I-85 last Friday on a vehicle with an unreadable license plate on a stolen car out of Charlotte, but the driver fled and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect struck and damaged a patrol vehicle, weaved through cars and a construction zone, and then drove on grass in their attempts to elude law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s report.

The three occupants of the vehicle then stopped and fled on foot, before being taken into custody.

23-year-old Cortez Springs was the driver and faces charges including stolen vehicle possession and drug-related charges. Timajia Martin, 23, faces multiple charges including felony possession of a stolen gun, and Avone Williams, 22, faces multiple charges including resisting and drug-related charges.

A loaded gun and marijuana were also seized during the incident, deputies said.

All three men were held without bond.