CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say I-85 North lanes are open after an early-morning wreck.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated a crash involving an overturned semi-trailer on Interstate 85 North on Saturday.

The crash scene is near the Brookshire Boulevard (Exit 36) exit. MEDIC reported that one person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 a.m.

