CORNELIUS, NC. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tim Hill got a surprise afternoon notification on his Ring app. In minutes, he learned his property was gone.

“Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said.

Tim watched on his phone for just a few seconds as a stranger opened up and checked out their trailer full of church equipment.

“I looked at it, noticed it wasn’t any of our team, wasn’t anybody that I knew,” Hill said.

Hill is an associate pastor at Image Church. They just started their Sunday services at the Northern Regional Recreation Center in December.

“We have two cameras that we bring in; we have lights we bring in, TVs, a projector,” Hill added.

All of that was inside their trailer. The thief parked behind a gate, under a light, and in a busy area at the center.

“He cut the lock off right in the middle of the day, right by the cameras,” said Tim.

The thief took the trailer around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Hill said this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“Got the Ring camera,” Hill said. “That’s why we got some more security with it and thought it’d be safer with some of those different elements.”

In November, he said, the trailer was parked at a different location when someone else stole it. They found the guy who tried to sell it on the Facebook marketplace. He said they thought it would be safer when they moved to the center.

“I did go through last night and made a detailed list, and it was about 16,000 worth of stuff,” Hill said.

Tim said their Christmas service is still on for Sunday. While they don’t need their equipment, it would be nice to get it back.

The irony is that the church planned on putting the equipment in a brand-new trailer in January. Hill said the trailer is too big for people to break in.

Cornelius Police are investigating, and Tim hopes someone will recognize the man in the video.