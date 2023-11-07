(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures got a little toasty on Tuesday but didn’t quite make the record of 82 degrees from just last year. We hit 79 in Charlotte.

Wednesday’s record high is 79. We’ll be close, as the warm stretch rolls on through Thursday.

Then the next cold front moves in. The cool down begins Friday with highs around 70. Weekend highs will be much cooler again, only topping out in the upper 50s to around 60 as the front heads south.

Along the way, some much-needed rain is possible, but it won’t add up to much. Only a few tenths are expected with scattered, mainly light showers moving in Thursday night into Friday.

Saturday looks drier but cloudy. A little more moisture may move back in on Sunday, drawing in a few more scattered showers.

Tonight: Fair sky, cool. Low 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 80.