CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive,’ a couple of armed robbery suspects who nearly killed someone.

CMPD is looking for two men who robbed the VIP Southside Arcade on South Tryon Street in South End on Oct. 20.

Reports show one of the suspects fired a shot to scare customers and nearly missed shooting someone in the head at close range. The robbers reportedly stole $3,000 from the cash register.

“We know the pictures aren’t that clear, but we’re pretty confident that if anybody has any information, they’re going to know these individuals, so we ask that they give us a call,” said CMPD Det. Rick Smith.

