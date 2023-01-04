FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Fort Mill School District told county officials it needed the money because the town is growing.

School district representative Joseph Burke says they’ve added 500 to 1000 students over the last few years, and more students mean the need for more schools.

In 2018, four home construction organizations sued the state and York County concerning the legality of impact fees.

The lawsuit said the school district paid for school construction with bonds and now wants to use the impact fees to pay the debt on the bonds.

“All that time, we were collecting the fee, but we were not spending it because the issue was still in the courts to determine if it was legal,” Burke said. “And our board looked at it at that time, and they did not feel it was fiscally responsible to our community to be spending those funds if the court ruling had said no, this is not a legal statute, the district would then have to find a way to pay those funds back which would’ve put our taxpayers on the hook for well $54 million because that’s what we’ve collected up until this point.”

The courts confirmed the impact fees were legal.

So what’s the issue?

There are over 3,000 homeowners​ who may deserve up to $18,000 of repaid impact fees totaling $54 million. Some believe the money collected over the last three years belongs to them — not the county or the district.

Citing the South Carolina law that says ‘impact fees cannot be used to repay bonded items in this case Catawba Ridge High School — “principal payments and interest or other finance charges on bonds or other indebtedness except financial obligations issued by or on behalf of the governmental entity to finance capital improvements.”

The county sought a declaratory judgment in 2021 from the state to determine how who could use the money.

“While that was going on, we reached our five-year mark with our current plan, and under that act, we’re allowed to amend our current plan if growth is still going on. Obviously, growth is still going on. In the time since 2018, when we first put the impact fee in, we have continued to grow to the point where we’re actually the largest school district in York County,” Burke said.

On Dec. 22, 2022, York County amended the developmental impact fee plan to include three new schools to address the growth.

Burke says the money has been sitting in an account, untouched, and the district has followed all of the rules of the law. No funny business.

York County officials declined to comment because the lawsuit is still pending litigation.