CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday.

Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).

In Tryon, Ollis oversaw 48 full-time employees with a $4.5 million budget. He worked to complete the Pacolet River Restoration project to reshape the river and preserve the riverbank. He was also involved in numerous projects and park expansions in the area. Zach has directed the development of a $15M capital improvement plan.

Mayor Nelson Wills said the town looked at two dozen candidates, but Ollis has the experience, energy, and expertise to be “an ideal fit for Cramerton.”

“I feel confident that Zach will guide Cramerton to reach our potential as the world-class mill village of the future,” Wills said in a press release. “We have assets unlike other towns in the USA. Zach will expand Cramerton’s uniqueness, quality of life, and quaint nature.”

Josh Watkins, who has been acting as interim staff town manager, will now be the Assistant Town Manager/Planning and Zoning Director.

Willis thanked interim town manager Leamon Brice for his work in Cramerton over the past few months. Brice is a former Davidson city manager.

Ollis’s family includes his wife, Bethany, and their son, Sam.

“We are poised for great things in Cramerton under Zach’s leadership,” Wills said.

Earlier this month, Belmont’s town manager Adrian Miller was hired as assistant Gastonia city manager. The city brought in former town manager Barry Webb in an interim role.