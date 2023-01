GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other.

Police are looking for the suspect in the 800 block of Radio Street area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.