A popular halal cart business is seen in Charlotte on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s become a Charlotte staple and an Uptown icon.

In the shadow of the tallest and busiest Queen City buildings is a cash-only cart selling beef stew and rotisserie chicken dishes in the heart of a banking town.

The line to the Halal Food Cart has everyone from bankers to fourth graders. Over the years, it’s become everyone’s “place” with locations throughout the city.

“Basically, our white sauce became very famous,” laughed Wais Mayer, the corporate manager of the Halal Food Truck.

According to the cart’s website, workers make the food under certain dietary conditions according to the Muslim holy book, the Quran. Additionally, the animals are raised humanely, monitored, and butchered humanely.

The key word: corporate.

The cart started at Trade and Tryon streets in 2016. It’s been open for almost every hour of every day since. Now, an upgraded cart sells food with several carts around Charlotte. There’s even a brick-and-mortar store at 7308 East Independence Blvd.

“We all start at humble beginnings,” said AQeelah Miller, a fourth-grader teacher who took her class to the food cart. “This is the fifth field trip at the food truck we’ve had. It’s a favorite.”

The cart had a lunchtime line all the way to the Bank of America building on Thursday.

“Great good gets people together,” said Wais.

And that’s what it’s about… getting together no matter where you came from.