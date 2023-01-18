DOT officials say I-85 South was closed down due to a multi-car wreck Wednesday night. DOT officials say I-85 South was closed down due to a multi-car wreck Wednesday night. Read Less by: Matthew Memrick Posted: Jan 18, 2023 / 09:34 PM EST Updated: Jan 18, 2023 / 10:23 PM EST SHARE CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY LIVE) — North Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials say I-85 South is closed after a vehicle crash late Wednesday night. https://t.co/l34Qa4BeQn, I-85, South, MM 63, Near China Grove, Vehicle Crash, Lanes Closed, at 1/18 8:13 PM— NCDOT I-85 (@NCDOT_I85) January 19, 2023 Authorities reopened the interstate up around 10:15 p.m.