A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. (Source: Facebook)

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south.

https://t.co/rqBSRbfDIu, I-85, South, MM 15, Near Gastonia, Vehicle Crash, Lanes Closed, at 12/9 9:11 PM — NCDOT I-85 (@NCDOT_I85) December 10, 2022

The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.