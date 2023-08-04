LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County Stormwater Department wants to keep trash out of places like the Catawba River, but it needs neighbors’ help.

Officials are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act with a new program called “No Dumping Down the Creek.” They’re asking the community to help keep the creeks and stormwater drains clear of trash and debris.

“Stormwater is a little bit different from water that you get from your treatment plant,” said Lancaster County Stormwater Management Interim Director Terrance Barr. “What you get from your treatment plant is treated. It takes all the pollutants out, where stormwater is just the rainwater that comes down and is collected onto the pavement. It collects anything in its path.”

He says while that includes trash, stormwater also includes animal waste, pesticides and even spilled car oil. Once it gets into the storm drain, Barr says two things can happen: A clogged storm drain causes water to build up, which eventually floods the streets and could cause cars to hydroplane.

“Or that stuff goes directly to the creeks and it goes to your creeks in any body of waste,” Barr said. “Now that water is where we fish. We swim in it. Some people even drink out of it. So you get all that stuff in there, you kill my natural habitats for animals and plants.”

The department says it’s easy to help. Once you sign up on the website, you’ll get a safety vest and small pieces of equipment and resources.

The department wants volunteers to help mark storm drains with certain markers to remind neighbors to keep the drains clear and the water sources free of debris. If not, it could eventually cost the county a lot of money.

Barr said the U.S. spends more than $1 billion a year on drainage cleanup.

“If your drain is clogged, a team that has someone who’s certified and close combined areas that can go clean it, but is also very difficult to clean rivers, creeks, and so forth once trash gets in,” he explained.

The program initiative has only been in place for a few weeks, and Barr says the department can already see a difference.

“So when they go out and clean the community, we’ve noticed that the community looks cleaner,” he said. “There’s better pride in the community. And in this area, you don’t have that smell that you normally smell with trash and the pesticides in the water. So, the cleaner the water is, the better it is for our children in the future.”

The department has recyclable items to help reduce litter in the community like reusable water bowls for your pets, and portable doggy trash bags as a reminder to pick up your pet’s waste.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer, click here.