STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to a call for help. They found the 32-year-old Turner, of 850 Park Drive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive.

First responders transported Turner to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Turner was in critical condition at the hospital. Meanwhile, investigators collected evidence and attempted to locate potential witnesses of the shooting.

On December 13, Derryck Turner, age 32, was removed from life support and passed away. Authorities upgraded the charges from Assault with a Deadly Weapon to homicide.

On December 17, Criminal Investigation Division investigators obtained a warrant for Davis. Days later, they learned of three locations where Davis may have frequented. On Wednesday morning, the Statesville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and took Davis into custody after learning he was in a vehicle. Davis appeared before a magistrate and is being held without bond for the charge of murder.

The Statesville Police Department encourages anyone with information about Turner’s homicide to contact 704-878-3406. Callers may remain anonymous.