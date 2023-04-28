GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man is out of jail after posting a $15,000 bond over drug and gun-related offenses on Sunday.

Gastonia Police pulled over Jordan Brice in an April 23 traffic stop. After a chase, they found a handgun, an extended 30-round magazine, suspected Fentanyl pills, and ten counterfeit $100 bills in Brice’s possession.

Authorities pulled over a vehicle at Glenn Street and Ware Avenue. They identified Brice as a car passenger and saw him with a handgun. Brice fled on foot from officers when they attempted to check to see if he was armed.

Officers took him into custody a short distance from the traffic stop location. After the foot chase, they located a handgun near the arrest site.

Brice was charged with drug possession, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting arrest.

Jail officials released Brice after he posted a $15,000 bond.