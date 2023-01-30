A Matthews man trying to break into cars in Stanley is also facing drug charges on Friday.

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Matthews man trying to break into cars in Stanley is also facing drug charges on Friday.

Authorities say they got a report of a man pulling on vehicle doors in parking areas of several businesses near East Dallas and S. N.C. Highway 27. Based on witness descriptions, they found Malcolm Stubbs behind the Food Lion grocery store.

After arresting Stubbs and taking him into custody, Stanley Police charged the man with felony possession of Heroin, possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer, and attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.