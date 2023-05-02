CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR officials continue to reconstruct Kyle Larson’s Talladega crash at the Research and Development Center, and drivers are voicing their concerns.

Cup Series leaders are also speaking with drivers following the crash that bent the door bars on the passenger side of Larson’s racecar. It will take several weeks for any changes to the car’s safety design.

Chase Elliott said this past weekend at Dover Motor Speedway that the data he has seen shows Ryan Preece hit the passenger side of Larson’s car at 130 MPH. Elliott says he was testing in New Hampshire last week and could not see the damage to Larson’s car up close, but he has seen video and pictures from the crash.

“From what I have heard and the pictures I have seen, it is a bit concerning on a multitude of levels,” Elliot said. “So I am disappointed in that. Personally, last year the softer hits were a problem, but that was in preparation for a bigger hit being covered.”

NASCAR officials are looking into car safety precautions after recent wrecks at Talladega and Dover speedways.

NASCAR made changes to the rear of the Cup Series car over the offseason, allowing the back end to crush easier in a crash. The changes came after injuries to several Cup Series drivers following rear-end impacts.

Some, like Kyle Busch, think the cars may still be too rigid on the front side.

“The bigger matter is what created the damage?” he said. “That’s the other car didn’t sustain much damage. So looking at the #41 and seeing some of the stuff on that car, it was a brick getting rammed into a stick of butter.”

Larson and Ryan Preece did not suffer any injuries in that Talladega crash, but drivers wondered if they got hit on the driver’s side of the car.

NASCAR officials say the driver’s side of the car is stronger in the door area.

Ryan Newman’s 2020 Daytona 500 last-lap crash forced NASCAR to make safety upgrades to the cars. Newman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the scary February wreck involving Corey LaJoie. Doctors said Newman suffered a head injury but worked his way back to racing by late April.

Newman got a waiver for eligibility for the playoffs that year but failed to make the postseason.