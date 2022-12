Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Gastonia Police are assisting as the incident happened just outside city limits.