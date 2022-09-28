CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who purchased guns for two criminals has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

29-year-old Charlotte resident Thomas Kelly was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to selling guns without a permit.

In 2019 Kelly bought three guns from a licensed dealer in Charlotte and falsely stated that he was the actual buyer when in actuality he was buying the guns for two other people who went on to commit criminal activity, records showed. Kelly then filed false police reports alleging the guns were stolen.

In total, eight guns were seized. The other two men were previously sentenced.