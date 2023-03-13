CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bryan Thrift dominated on his home turf to take the Bass Pro Shops REDCREST Presented by Shore Lunch.

The Shelby native wrapped up REDCREST with five bass weighing 13 pounds, ten ounces in the Championship Round for a three-day total of almost 47 pounds. Not only did he take the title, but he’s back in Cleveland County with a $300,000 prize.

After a slow start, Thrift barely squeaked into the Knockout Round by placing 19th in the qualifying round with ten bass weighing 25 pounds, three ounces. But he picked up speed from there swiftly and steadily to lead Knockout Round 1 with five bass weighing 17-12, adding 15-6 in Knockout Round 2.

Thrift’s 15-year career includes nine wins and 65 Top 10s (second-most in Fishing League Worldwide history). He has won over $3 million for the second-most earnings in FLW history. Now in MLF, Thrift has posted more than 70 Top 10s and more than $3.3 million.