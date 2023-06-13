CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures are much cooler to start this Tuesday as we sit in the low 60s and mid to upper 50s across the Carolinas. Skies are partly cloudy with light winds leading to the potential for some patchy fog to develop.

Despite starting off cooler, we make a run for the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Dew points in the 50s will make it feel much more comfortable through the peak heating hours of the day.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with overnight lows dipping into the low 60s yet again heading into Wednesday. The stalled front to our south will hold on to waves of showers and storms that will likely impact some of our southern counties through Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will hit the mid-80s as a warm-up takes hold through the second half of the work week. Moisture will increase as well making for a hot & humid end to the work week.

Friday will peak near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies with upper 80s kicking off the weekend. Father’s Day will hit the upper 80s with Showers & storms moving in late in the day.

Isolated storms will stick around for the start of next week with Monday peaking in the mid-80s.

Today: Warm with Building Clouds. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 60.