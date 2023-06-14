CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mostly Clear skies have allowed temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight making for a cool and chilly start to the day.

Sunshine will dominate early with some light patchy fog dissipating shortly after sunrise. We’ll climb into the mid-80s this afternoon as winds pick up out of the west-southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Look for gusts to reach as fast as 24 miles per hour at times.

The stationary front to our south will push north a bit, bringing showers and storms to the Carolinas. The timing will likely be between 5 PM and 8 PM for the main impacts from today’s storms. A Marginal Risk for severe weather will be in effect for our South Carolina counties.

The main threat of severe weather will be focused on parts of Mississippi, Alabama, & Georgia. We may see some significant damage coming out of the Deep South so be sure to check on family, friends, property, and interests.

We’ll dip into the low 60s overnight before hitting the mid-80s on Thursday. Thursday will see the potential for afternoon showers and storms yet again before the heat really arrives on Friday.

Friday hits 90 under mostly sunny skies! Humidity will also tick up a bit as dew points reach the mid to upper 60s! Look for this weekend to be hot & humid with highs in the upper 80s for Saturday & Sunday.

Storms and rain chances return late in the weekend and linger into Monday & Tuesday of Next week.

Today: Warm with Building Clouds and Afternoon Storms. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 63.