CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s an organization right here in the Queen City working to recognize and serve veterans year-round. The US Veterans Hall of Fame focuses on helping former military men and women mentally, physically, and financially.

The group meets every Tuesday at the Valerie Woodward Building on Freedom Drive to reach people like Marine veteran Shawn Gardner, connecting them with resources to assist in the transition to civilian life.

“It can be difficult and a little discouraging in the beginning because there are a lot of hills to climb to get to certain points and there’s some red tape,” Gardner said.

The US Veteran’s Hall of Fame helps former servicemen and women navigate some of the hurdles to get real help.

“The biggest thing for me was just really having those resources and the people I needed to connect with to navigate,” Gardner said. “I didn’t know what I wanted or needed when I got out, from VA Medical services to a lot of service connecting disabilities, wide range of things they connect you to.”

AWS Amazon donated $30,000 to help USVHOF pay veterans’ bills.

“It’s just a better quality of life, it may seem small or insignificant, but it goes a long way,” Gardner said. “We’re heading into the holidays gas is almost $4 a gallon, food and all the other things with the cost of living so every little bit counts.”

Bill pay is just one way the nonprofit gives back to the vet community, founder Curtis Drafton spent five years in the Army after his service he spent months homeless.

“I filed my claim, and my claim took seven months to approve because you as a veteran have to get your own medical files, your own military history,” Drafton said.

Now he’s on a mission to make sure other servicemen and women can access everything they need. The group hosts an annual induction ceremony that serves as its biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This event helps us raise the funds we need to continually do what we do and honor the individuals going into the archive, we’ve got seven this year,” Drafton said.

Drafton says others can help by contacting local representatives to push for more support for veterans.

“We want people to contact their city council members and say hey the US Veteran’s Hall of Fame, they’ve got a plan to end veteran homelessness, we have a plan to structurally approach veteran suicide and we have plans for veteran employment,” Drafton said.