MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Patrick Oram thinks about his wife every day. He fell in love with Judy and married the love of his life in 1999. The two built a life together in North Carolina.

“We had a wonderful marriage. We were the couple that made other couples sick because we truly, genuinely cared, respected, and admired each other,” said Oram.

When Judy was 50, little things started happening. Oram says his wife would forget how to get home from the grocery store. For a while, Oram thought maybe his wife was depressed. Judy stopped doing all of the things she loved, not because she wanted to but because she was sick. About ten years ago, the fun-loving, athletic and energetic woman Patrick fell in love with stopped being herself.

“She went from being the person you could barely get a word in to hardly being able to communicate,” Oram said.

Doctors diagnosed Judy Oram with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“The simple cognitive tests she was asked to do. It hit me like a brick. I was floored,” recalled Oram.

The Orams felt like doctors handed them a death sentence. Suddenly, their vows to love each other in sickness and in health felt very real. Within six months of her diagnosis she couldn’t speak and after that, walk. Judy Oram fought the disease for a little more than eight years. The fight was horrible.

“It’s horrible watching the person you love just rot away and that’s what happens with the disease,” Oram said.

Judy’s age and Patrick’s job put the couple in a situation where they qualified for nothing. Overnight, Patrick became his wife’s caregiver. He had to pay out of pocket for around-the-clock care.

“You hear people say it’s a disease about Grandma forgetting where she put her dentures. I’m here to tell you Alzheimer’s is far more than a simple memory loss. It literally strips a person of everything of their life,” Oram said.

After more than eight years of living with the disease, Judy passed away in May of 2021. Oram now spends time advocating for other families through the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s real simple. I don’t want anyone to go through what we went through. If I can help one person avoid going through the living hell we went through then I’ll feel like Judy’s purpose has been served.”

Oram traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers and has plans to continue going back. This year, he plans to walk alongside others for the Charlotte Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Uptown. He hopes and prays that one day there is a cure for this terrible disease.

“There’s no question in my mind she’d want me to be doing exactly what I’m doing,” said Oram.

There are more than 180,000 people in North Carolina living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 356,000 families and friends are providing care.

The 24-7 helpline is 1-800-272-3900.

The 2022 Charlotte walk gets underway Saturday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. at Truist Field.