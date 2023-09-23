IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter held its walked to end Alzheimer’s Saturday in Mooresville.

300 people, including Queen City News’ own Julian Sauder, honored those impacted by Alzheimer’s with a promise garden ceremony.

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mooresville. Credit: Alzheimer’s Association

Walkers carried flowers of various colors that represent their connections to the disease. So far, more than $44,000 has been raised.

Money raised during the walk will fund care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be accepted through 2023 here.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 369,000 family members and friends are taking care of them.