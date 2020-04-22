Charlotte Weather

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are tracking one last toasty day before a cold front sweeps through the Carolinas later Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing a true taste of Fall to the region heading into the weekend.

After a solid weekend with just a few showers possible on Sunday afternoon as another front rolls through, more comfortable autumn air will continue to filter into the region as we head through the first half of next week.

In the tropics, Fiona continues to move north as a major hurricane, likely to deliver Atlantic Canada its strongest storm in recorded history. Elsewhere, the Caribbean will likely become a flashpoint for tropical activity by the weekend.

So, if you’re heading out the door to catch some President’s Cup action today make sure you have a hat and some water as it will be another hot one in the Piedmont this afternoon.

Temperatures will surge into the low to mid-90s this afternoon, but only 70s are expected for the mountains as the front will be moving in by the early afternoon.

A few showers are possible, but most will stay dry with the winds picking up as we head into the evening. Behind the front expect cool, wonderful, and sunny weather for Friday as the cool Fall air filters through the Carolinas.

High temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the mid to upper 70s with a hint of coolness in the air.

As we go through the weekend, you can expect the coolest morning since the Spring on Saturday with low temperatures falling into lower 50s for the early risers out there. Temperatures should rebound to around 80 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will bring warmer temperatures, but also more clouds as our next front starts to move in during the afternoon hours.

Highs should reach the mid-80s out ahead of the front, but some isolated shower and storm activity is possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Behind the front as we head into next week you can expect more great weather through Wednesday as more northerly flow will have our high temperatures trending down from the low 80s Monday to potentially the mid-70s Wednesday.

Expect partly cloudy skies the first half of next week as well.

Besides Fiona in the tropics, the tropical wave that has entered the Caribbean will take over as the main story this weekend as development along with consistent strengthening is likely as what will be future Hermine will move into the NW Caribbean by early next week.

After that, there is still a lot of uncertainty but impacts along the East Coast from Florida northward are slowly looking more likely. This is something we will continue to monitor closely over the coming days.

Have a wonderful Thursday!