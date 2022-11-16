(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Chilly, cloudy and foggy weather this morning as temperatures sit in the low 40s and upper 30s. Lingering moisture will potentially usher in a misty start to the mountain counties while fog impacts your morning commute around the Queen City.

We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for areas east and north of Charlotte until 9 a.m. This will mainly be due to the potential of visibility falling below a quarter miles visibility throughout the morning.

Look for the fog to burn off shortly after daybreak as temperatures make a run for the mid-50s. Skies will make way for pockets of sunshine late in the morning and throughout the afternoon before cold overnights and cool afternoons take hold.

Thursday into the weekend will see highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. This trend will likely last until early next week before we gradually warm back up into the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. High: 56.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 32.