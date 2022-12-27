(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are thawing out and warming up! Temps got stuck in the 40s today. Clear skies keep overnight lows cold, dropping into the 20s.

Lots of sunshine again tomorrow – and starting to warm up! Temperatures will be more seasonal, with highs in the low to middle 50s.

It stays quiet and turns mild by the end of the week, with highs in the low 60s.

The next front arrives on New Year’s Eve. It looks like it’ll be wet most of the afternoon, with highs near 60. For now, it looks like the showers will clear by midnight. We’ll have to keep an eye out for that timing.

It stays warm behind this front – highs still in the 60s on New Year’s Day – no Arctic blast!

