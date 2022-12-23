(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The Arctic chill is here, and it’s here to stay all Christmas weekend!

Our high on Friday was 49 degrees… at 5 a.m. Since then, the cold front came through, and temperatures have been tumbling. Gusty, damaging wind of 50-60 mph made it feel well below zero in the mountains, with wind chills in the teens across the Piedmont region. The wind will still be cranking overnight.

Temperatures waking up Christmas Eve morning will be in the single digits! Despite lots of sunshine, highs will only top out near 30. It will be a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures that will continue Christmas morning! Temps will start in the teens Christmas Day, but in the afternoon, the air mass moderates a bit. We’ll be in the upper 30s Christmas afternoon.

The warming trend will really kick in next week. By next Thursday and Friday, we could be in the 60s! Merry Christmas, everyone!

Tonight: Clear, breezy and cold. Low 9.

Christmas Eve: Sunny, breezy and cold. High 30.

Christmas Day: Sunny and cold. 15/38.