(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy FriYay! As we close out the week and head into the weekend, we are tracking more beautiful weather for the Carolinas Friday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Over the weekend though, we are expecting a cold front to stall across the Carolinas and will bring in wet weather Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Early next week should bring more warm and dry weather lasting through Election Day before an upper-level low will move in for the middle of next week with more showers.

So, as we close out the week and head into the weekend we will be treated to another wonderful day across the Carolinas thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the region. Temperatures are in the low 50s this morning and will quickly move up into the mid-70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the weather today because over the weekend a cold front will try to move in from our west but will stall out across the mountains. Scattered showers should be expected both Saturday and Sunday with the heaviest rain likely in the foothill and mountains. Temperatures will still be warm even with the potential wet weather with 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

The sunshine returns early next week on Monday with even warm temperatures for the region where a high of 80 is looking increasingly likely for the region with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be cooler with high clouds moving ahead of an upper-level low moving in off the Atlantic. Those heading to vote on Election Day will be dry with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday of next week, reality returns with our temperatures dipping back into the low to mid-60s with scattered showers.

In the tropics, we are watching two areas of interest in the SW Atlantic, including the same upper-level low that will move inland on Wednesday. But these areas don’t have a high chance of tropical development but we will keep an eye on each disturbance.

In the meantime, have a great Friday and weekend!