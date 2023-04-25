(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures are cooler than yesterday this Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies taking hold. High pressure will lose its impact throughout the day as moisture builds heading into the second half of the workweek.

Tuesday will peak below normal for this time of year, hitting the upper 60s around the Queen City while the mountains hit the 50s. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast between 5 and 7 miles per hour.

Tonight will be chilly, dipping into the upper 40s heading into Wednesday. Scattered showers will impact mid-week heading into Friday as below-normal temperatures stick around. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s as rain chances ramp up heading into Friday.

Friday will see the heaviest rainfall as a low pressure system tracks just south of the Carolinas. The heaviest rain will likely arrive late morning into the early afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

We’ll see an approaching cold front and secondary low pressure system impact the Carolinas this weekend. Look for showers and storms to move in Saturday heading into Sunday with 70s returning.

We’ll be sunny but still below normal heading into Monday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Chilly. Low: 49.