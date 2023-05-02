(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Breezy conditions will return for Tuesday as winds out of the west will be sustained between 11 and 17 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 29 miles per hour at times. Today will see a Wind Advisory from our mountain counties into uptown from noon until 8 p.m.

Temperatures start off in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies overhead. Highs will be below normal yet again, only peaking in the upper 60s throughout the day. Look to see overnight lows get chilly yet again, dipping into the mid-40s.

We’ll be cool & breezy through mid-week with Wednesday reaching the upper 60s. 70s return for Thursday & Friday with some good sunshine to finish off the work week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Rain chances increase heading into Saturday for the start of the weekend. Expect showers to impact the mountain counties and Uptown throughout the afternoon before tapering off overnight. Sunday will finish off the weekend with mid-70s and partly cloudy skies.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Monday of next week will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 45.