(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A new report from the European counterpart of our National Weather Service lists many broken records for June.

On the long list: it was the hottest June globally for air and ocean temperatures. Antarctic sea-ice extent also hit the lowest June levels on record.

The last three days have been the hottest on record globally.

The last time daily average global temperatures were this hot was August 2016, also a strong El Nino year.

Diving into the details, we just wrapped up the hottest June on record globally, sitting 0.5°C above normal and breaking the previous record by a large margin. Record June temperatures sweltered Northwest Europe.

It’s been hot under the sea too. Sea-surface temperatures hit the warmest levels on record for June, especially in the Northern Atlantic.

Daily ocean temperatures were much, much above average. The strengthening El Nino warms the Pacific Ocean too.

El Nino’s ocean development would typically give us a quieter hurricane season. El Nino creates wind energy that kills hurricanes.

But, since ocean temperatures are near record warm, researchers at Colorado State University updated their forecast to include more hurricanes for this season.

To read the full European report, click here.